Researchers warned that the situation could have worsened during the fifth wave of coronavirus infections. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Irritability, anger and denial: coronavirus pandemic leaves many Hong Kong residents with symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder, study finds

  • 12.4 per cent of respondents showed signs of PTSD and researchers warn the situation likely worsened during fifth wave
  • Those with lower level of education, were jobless or lacked a source of income found to be at higher risk

Fiona Sun
Updated: 8:13pm, 25 May, 2022

