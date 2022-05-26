Hong Kong has set a target of 7.8 per cent for its smoking rate by 2025. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Smoking prevalence rate drops to new low of 9.5 per cent in Hong Kong, but ‘significant’ increase in use of e-cigarettes

  • Number of people using e-cigarettes surged from 7,200 in 2019 to 17,500 last year
  • Health minister Sophia Chan says authorities looking into three-pronged approach in control strategy, including expanding statutory non-smoking areas

Elizabeth Cheung
Updated: 1:45pm, 26 May, 2022

