Hong Kong has set a target of 7.8 per cent for its smoking rate by 2025. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Smoking prevalence rate drops to new low of 9.5 per cent in Hong Kong, but ‘significant’ increase in use of e-cigarettes
- Number of people using e-cigarettes surged from 7,200 in 2019 to 17,500 last year
- Health minister Sophia Chan says authorities looking into three-pronged approach in control strategy, including expanding statutory non-smoking areas
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
Hong Kong has set a target of 7.8 per cent for its smoking rate by 2025. Photo: K. Y. Cheng