Hong Kong officials have urged the public to remain vigilant, even though the fifth wave of the pandemic had subsided. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Coronavirus: Hong Kong prepared for rebound in infections even as fifth wave of pandemic subsides, health minister says; 251 cases logged

  • Authorities scaling up anti-epidemic efforts in preparation for any large rebound in infections
  • Chains of transmission continue to exist in the city despite daily caseload dropping, says health minister

Sammy Heung and Nadia Lam
Sammy Heung and Nadia Lam

Updated: 5:21pm, 26 May, 2022

