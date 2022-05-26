Hong Kong has been on guard against monkeypox. Photo: AFP
Hong Kong has been on guard against monkeypox. Photo: AFP
Monkeypox
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Hong Kong considering buying vaccines against monkeypox despite ‘low risk’ of disease detected in city, health officials say

  • Health chief Sophia Chan says authorities will continue to monitor situation closely but does not reveal what types of vaccine or medication are being considered
  • Vaccination against smallpox is at least 80 per cent effective in protecting against monkeypox, says director of health Dr Ronald Lam

Elizabeth Cheung
Elizabeth Cheung

Updated: 9:20pm, 26 May, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Hong Kong has been on guard against monkeypox. Photo: AFP
Hong Kong has been on guard against monkeypox. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE