Hong Kong is aiming to bring its smoking rate down to an eventual 5 per cent. Photo: Jelly Tse
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Hong Kong must sharply raise tobacco tax, consider ‘smoking’ permit to ensure reduction targets are hit, government advisers say

  • Proportion of residents who smoke cigarettes falls below double digits for first time, but use of e-cigarettes jumps nearly 150 per cent in last two years
  • Smokers say they will quit if the median price for a pack of cigarettes hits HK$100, according to local research

Rachel Yeo
Rachel Yeo and Mia Castagnone

Updated: 8:56am, 27 May, 2022

