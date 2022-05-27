Hong Kong is aiming to bring its smoking rate down to an eventual 5 per cent. Photo: Jelly Tse
Hong Kong must sharply raise tobacco tax, consider ‘smoking’ permit to ensure reduction targets are hit, government advisers say
- Proportion of residents who smoke cigarettes falls below double digits for first time, but use of e-cigarettes jumps nearly 150 per cent in last two years
- Smokers say they will quit if the median price for a pack of cigarettes hits HK$100, according to local research
