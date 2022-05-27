A coronavirus cluster with the more transmissive Omicron subvariant has expanded to Wan Chai. Photo: Edmond So
Coronavirus cluster with more transmissive Omicron subvariant expands to Wan Chai; Hong Kong logs 250 new cases
- Authorities confirm four people carrying same variant that infected residents involved in cluster tied to McDonald’s in Tai Koo Shing
- Health official says no need to worry about wider outbreak on Hong Kong Island as new strain and dominant subvariant in city are similar
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
A coronavirus cluster with the more transmissive Omicron subvariant has expanded to Wan Chai. Photo: Edmond So