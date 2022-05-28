A rebound in Covid-19 infections in Hong Kong is unlikely, according to a government pandemic adviser. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Coronavirus: rebound in infections unlikely for now, even with Omicron subvariant spreading, Hong Kong pandemic adviser says

  • Professor David Hui from Chinese University says only worrying scenario is if a new variant emerges
  • Health minister Sophia Chan doubles down on keeping unpopular flight suspension mechanism, warning ‘haste does not bring success’

William Yiu

Updated: 3:05pm, 28 May, 2022

