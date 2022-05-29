Secretary for the Civil Service Patrick Nip, who runs the city’s vaccine programme, has said residents may need to pay for Covid jabs in the future. Photo: Edmond So
Hongkongers could pay for Covid shots in future as minister reveals 600,000 eligible residents still not triple-jabbed ahead of vaccine pass update
- Civil service minister Patrick Nip says residents currently allowed three or possibly four Covid jabs for free, but authorities may charge for shots in future
- Official data shows 55.9 per cent of city’s vaccine-eligible population aged 12 or above have received their third jab
