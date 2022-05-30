Cleaners disinfect Zentral club in the California Tower in Lan Kwai Fong, following an outbreak of Covid-19 cases at the club. Photo: Dickson Lee
Cleaners disinfect Zentral club in the California Tower in Lan Kwai Fong, following an outbreak of Covid-19 cases at the club. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Coronavirus: social-distancing rules at Hong Kong nightclubs unclear, sector leaders say as debate rages over clusters at 2 venues

  • Industry says grey areas in restrictions mean some operators were unclear on whether disc jockeys playing music constituted live performances
  • Reports have surfaced that some revellers at affected venues were not wearing masks

Sammy Heung
Sammy Heung

Updated: 1:32pm, 30 May, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Cleaners disinfect Zentral club in the California Tower in Lan Kwai Fong, following an outbreak of Covid-19 cases at the club. Photo: Dickson Lee
Cleaners disinfect Zentral club in the California Tower in Lan Kwai Fong, following an outbreak of Covid-19 cases at the club. Photo: Dickson Lee
READ FULL ARTICLE