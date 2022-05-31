University of Hong Kong and Sinopharm test city’s first Omicron-targeting vaccine. Photo: Edmond So
University of Hong Kong, Sinopharm launch city’s first trial for Omicron-targeting vaccine which could be ready in November
- Some 500 Hongkongers have been recruited for clinical trial, out of which 100 have already received the new jabs
- Lead researcher Professor Ivan Hung says new vaccine could achieve a 60 to 70 per cent overall protection rate
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
University of Hong Kong and Sinopharm test city’s first Omicron-targeting vaccine. Photo: Edmond So