Cleaners disinfect Zentral club in California Tower in Lan Kwai Fong, following an outbreak of Covid-19 cases at the venue. Photo: Dickson Lee
Covid-19 infections jump to 505 in Hong Kong, as debate over easing social-distancing rules intensifies
- More than 20 cases discovered through screening ordered after two clusters emerged at bars in Lan Kwai Fong
- Increase comes after city leader warned further easing of social distancing rules for bars and restaurants could be delayed
