Hong Kong has so far not recorded any case of monkeypox but is formulating a response plan in the event of emergence or outbreak of the disease in the city. Photo: AP
Monkeypox
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Hong Kong to list monkeypox as statutory notifiable disease next week, with 3-tier response plan

  • Officials also preparing to buy vaccines and medicines to combat disease, formulating treatment plans
  • Doctors are required to report any suspected or confirmed case of monkeypox to the Centre for Health Protection under new arrangement

Elizabeth Cheung
Updated: 10:49pm, 1 Jun, 2022

