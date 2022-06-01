Hong Kong has so far not recorded any case of monkeypox but is formulating a response plan in the event of emergence or outbreak of the disease in the city. Photo: AP
Hong Kong to list monkeypox as statutory notifiable disease next week, with 3-tier response plan
- Officials also preparing to buy vaccines and medicines to combat disease, formulating treatment plans
- Doctors are required to report any suspected or confirmed case of monkeypox to the Centre for Health Protection under new arrangement
