Under the vaccine pass scheme, residents must now have received three shots of a Covid-19 vaccine. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Coronavirus: vaccine pass checks to start as Hong Kong officials find some residents using old infection records to get round rules

  • Some people have tried to dodge the new three-dose requirement by providing authorities with old positive test results
  • Government source says inspections could begin at any time from Thursday

Elizabeth Cheung
Updated: 3:11pm, 2 Jun, 2022

