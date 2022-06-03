Closed bars in Central. Covid infection clusters involving such establishments have raised alarm over an outbreak rebound in Hong Kong. Photo: Nora Tam
Closed bars in Central. Covid infection clusters involving such establishments have raised alarm over an outbreak rebound in Hong Kong. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Coronavirus: hundreds in Hong Kong bar fined more than HK$1 million for breaching social-distancing rules as infection fears mount over such venues

  • Police raided a bar in Sham Shui Po and issued fixed-penalty notices to 151 men and 100 women, aged between 20 and 65
  • Enforcement actions come as infection clusters at nightlife venues continue to emerge

Ezra Cheung

Updated: 12:48pm, 3 Jun, 2022

