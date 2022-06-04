Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development Edward Yau. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong must open up borders in ‘prudent’ manner, commerce chief says, as city records 446 Covid cases

  • Commerce minister Edward Yau says ‘border must be open’, but warns city should also take Covid situation in mainland China into consideration
  • Health officials report 446 new Covid-19 infections, including 64 imported cases, no additional coronavirus-related fatalities

Sammy Heung

Updated: 5:09pm, 4 Jun, 2022

