The healthcare industry has been reducing its supply of antibiotics, the HKU study found. Photo: Shutterstock
University of Hong Kong finds an upside to Covid-19: fewer residents catching other types of respiratory illnesses

  • Social-distancing rules appear to have played a role in driving down incidences of other respiratory illnesses, University of Hong Kong team finds
  • That in turn may have led to fewer prescriptions of antibiotics, which have been losing their effectiveness due to overuse

Victor Ting

Updated: 8:04am, 6 Jun, 2022

