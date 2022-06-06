Fluctuations in daily caseloads were expected especially after social-distancing rules were eased. Photo: Dickson Lee
Fluctuations in daily caseloads were expected especially after social-distancing rules were eased. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Coronavirus: Hong Kong health experts warn of rebound in cases, elderly urged to get Covid shots as soon as possible

  • Dr Ho Pak-leung of the University of Hong Kong says trend in daily caseloads has been on the rise, but public need not to be too worried
  • Rise expected after easing of social-distancing measures; hospital admissions and number of patients with serious symptoms have not increased

Sammy HeungElizabeth Cheung
Sammy Heung and Elizabeth Cheung

Updated: 2:31pm, 6 Jun, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Fluctuations in daily caseloads were expected especially after social-distancing rules were eased. Photo: Dickson Lee
Fluctuations in daily caseloads were expected especially after social-distancing rules were eased. Photo: Dickson Lee
READ FULL ARTICLE