The number of daily Covid-19 infections in Hong Kong has risen in the past week. Photo: Edmond So
Coronavirus: too early to suggest arrival of sixth wave, Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam says amid rising number of cases
- Chief executive tells reporters before Tuesday’s Exco meeting that she will be consulting pandemic advisers later to discuss further measures
- She also says city is eager to welcome state leaders for July 1 celebrations, but declines to comment on ‘closed-loop’ arrangement for local officials
