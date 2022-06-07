The number of daily Covid-19 infections in Hong Kong has risen in the past week. Photo: Edmond So
Carrie Lam
Coronavirus: too early to suggest arrival of sixth wave, Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam says amid rising number of cases

  • Chief executive tells reporters before Tuesday’s Exco meeting that she will be consulting pandemic advisers later to discuss further measures
  • She also says city is eager to welcome state leaders for July 1 celebrations, but declines to comment on ‘closed-loop’ arrangement for local officials

Lilian Cheng and Tony Cheung
Lilian Cheng and Tony Cheung

Updated: 11:22am, 7 Jun, 2022

