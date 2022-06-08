In a bid to ease chronic manpower shortage, Hong Kong introduced a scheme that allows eligible doctors to eventually attain full registration status in the city without the need for a local licensing exam. Photo: Nora Tam
Fudan University becomes first mainland Chinese school to have medical graduates eligible to practise in Hong Kong under special scheme, among 23 overseas schools recognised by the city
- Graduates of the Shanghai school’s six-year medical programme can apply to practise in Hong Kong without licensing exam
- Special registration scheme, launched to ease city’s manpower shortage, now recognises 50 non-local institutions
