Fudan University becomes first mainland Chinese school to have medical graduates eligible to practise in Hong Kong under special scheme, among 23 overseas schools recognised by the city

  • Graduates of the Shanghai school’s six-year medical programme can apply to practise in Hong Kong without licensing exam
  • Special registration scheme, launched to ease city’s manpower shortage, now recognises 50 non-local institutions

Elizabeth Cheung
Updated: 3:30pm, 8 Jun, 2022

In a bid to ease chronic manpower shortage, Hong Kong introduced a scheme that allows eligible doctors to eventually attain full registration status in the city without the need for a local licensing exam.
