The city’s overall coronavirus tally stood at 1,216,493, while the death toll remained at 9,389. Photo: Dickson Lee
Coronavirus: Hong Kong logs 558 new infections, even after officials tighten rules on caseloads
- After too many residents submitted misleading results, government now only includes checked results in daily tally
- All residents who declare a positive RAT result on the official online portal must take a confirmatory PCR test
