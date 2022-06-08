The city’s overall coronavirus tally stood at 1,216,493, while the death toll remained at 9,389. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Coronavirus: Hong Kong logs 558 new infections, even after officials tighten rules on caseloads

  • After too many residents submitted misleading results, government now only includes checked results in daily tally
  • All residents who declare a positive RAT result on the official online portal must take a confirmatory PCR test

Victor Ting

Updated: 5:26pm, 8 Jun, 2022

