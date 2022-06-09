The government is planning to double a levy on plastic bags in late December. Photo: SCMP
Hong Kong set to double levy on plastic bags, charge producers and suppliers extra for glass beverage bottles in drive to reduce waste
- Authorities propose doubling plastic bag levy from 50 HK cents to at least HK$1, while introducing recycling levy for glass beverage containers at 98 HK cents per litre
- Both proposals are part of the Waste Blueprint for Hong Kong 2035
