Passengers at Hong Kong’s airport. International travellers can come into the city but are subject to a seven-day hotel quarantine. Photo: Edmond So
Coronavirus: should Hong Kong open to the world, or to mainland China first? Pandemic adviser says this hinges on priorities of next administration
- Professor David Hui says city has the right conditions to fully welcome back international arrivals
- But he points out that if quarantine-free travel with mainland is top agenda, then guarding against imported infections still necessary
