Hong Kong’s nightlife sector has been hit by a series of bar infection clusters. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
Coronavirus: Hong Kong bar and club patrons cancel bookings over rapid-test proof rule, as industry leader slams ‘unclear guidelines’
- ‘What have we done wrong?’ sector representative Ben Leung asks on radio show
- Health minister Sophia Chan points to bar clusters, insists new measure will protect public
