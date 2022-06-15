The survival rate of patients who suffer cardiac arrests outside hospitals in Hong Kong is ‘extremely low’ when compared with other Asian countries. Photo: Shutterstock
Patients almost 10 times more likely to survive cardiac arrests with CPR or AED applied, but few in Hong Kong receive such aid, research finds
- Of the 829 young patients studied, only 34 per cent received CPR while less than 7 per cent had help with AED; only 4 per cent survived
- Survival rate in Hong Kong ‘extremely low’ when compared with other Asian countries
