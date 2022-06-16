A new rule for club and pub-goers requiring proof of a negative RAT result kicks in on Thursday. Photo: Felix Wong
A new rule for club and pub-goers requiring proof of a negative RAT result kicks in on Thursday. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Explainer |
Going for a night out? What you need to know about Hong Kong’s new Covid rapid-test rule for bars and clubs

  • The Post answers questions on authenticity of test results and authorities’ latest regulations
  • Health chief Sophia Chan has insisted the new, unpopular measure will protect the public after a string of infections linked to bars

Sammy Heung
Sammy Heung

Updated: 3:50pm, 16 Jun, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A new rule for club and pub-goers requiring proof of a negative RAT result kicks in on Thursday. Photo: Felix Wong
A new rule for club and pub-goers requiring proof of a negative RAT result kicks in on Thursday. Photo: Felix Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE