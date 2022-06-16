Hong Kong has reported more 1,000 coronavirus cases for the second day in a row. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong has reported more 1,000 coronavirus cases for the second day in a row. Photo: Nora Tam
Coronavirus: Hong Kong records over 1,000 cases for second day as rapid testing rule for nightspot patrons takes effect

  • Health officials report 1,085 local coronavirus infections, 94 imported cases and no related deaths on Thursday
  • Professor Ricky Chiu warns patrons of bars, pubs, clubs to avoid taking rapid Covid-19 tests on premises, cites risks of coronavirus transmission

Fiona SunSammy Heung
Fiona Sun and Sammy Heung

Updated: 5:08pm, 16 Jun, 2022

Hong Kong has reported more 1,000 coronavirus cases for the second day in a row. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong has reported more 1,000 coronavirus cases for the second day in a row. Photo: Nora Tam
