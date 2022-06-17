Hong Kong has been on a roller-coaster ride during the coronavirus pandemic, largely containing Covid-19 for almost two years until the situation took a turn for the worse at the end of 2021, when the city was hit by an Omicron-fuelled fifth wave of infections. After the city began to turn the corner from the calamitous episode that left more than 9,000 mostly elderly people dead and over 1 million residents infected, the Post talked to some of Hong Kong’s “Covid-19 heroes”, people who have risen to the challenges thrown at them by the virus over the past two years. Sudden loss of a centenarian full of life hits family hard Margaret So remembers her 101-year-old maternal grandmother for her zest for life, always wanting to look her best and with a delightful streak of vanity. “We thought she walked too much and bought her a wheelchair. She insisted on taking a detour so no one would see her in it,” the 40-year-old accountant recalled with a laugh. “Once, after staying in hospital for a few days, she headed to the salon immediately to get a perm.” So and her cousins visited their Por Por every week, bringing her favourite treats, durian and Coca-Cola. The centenarian was in good health, alert and knew them all. She meant a lot to the cousins, who spent most of their childhood with their grandmother while their parents were at work. Then Covid-19 took her away swiftly this year. She was found to be infected on February 28. On March 2, she was admitted to Caritas Medical Centre in Sham Shui Po. Three days later, she was gone. The family did not get a chance to say farewell. On her second day in hospital, the family made a video call, but she was asleep. “My aunts kept saying, ‘Wake up, Ah Ma, but she could not hear,” So said. Hong Kong’s fifth wave of Covid-19 began last December and, at its worst in March, confirmed daily infections surged past 50,000, with more than 200 deaths a day. ‘Waiting to die alone’: Hong Kong elderly infected with Covid-19 lack support The overwhelming number of casualties slowed down the government process of issuing death documents. With funeral homes unable to cope, bodies waited for weeks in hospital morgues and temporary cold facilities. It took more than a week for the family to collect the death certificate. So was shocked when she went to the Cheung Sha Wan Government Offices to apply for the document. “I thought it was a wet market,” she said. “There were 60 to 70 applicants but only three staff.” With funeral homes fully booked, many families decided to forgo holding a wake, carrying out brief religious rites at the hospital before going directly to the crematorium. But So’s family was determined to hold a proper funeral for their matriarch. “We did not want her to go in such a dismal way. We all have a traditional Chinese mindset. The funeral might not be glamorous, but at least there should be a number of family members sending her off.” Even though her eldest aunt knew someone from the funeral industry, it still took a month before they could book a funeral home for the wake, which lasted only a few hours. As funeral homes did not allow viewings for Covid-19 patients, the family needed written permission to see her grandmother one last time the day before the funeral. They caught only a blurry glimpse of her at the hospital car park, as the body was in a transparent plastic bag that was placed in another frosted bag in the casket. “Her face had turned black,” So said. “Her passing felt cold and desolate. But we were more fortunate than those who did not have a chance to see their loved ones from the moment of hospitalisation.” Hong Kong rolls out fourth Covid-19 vaccine jab for residents aged 18 to 59 So was glad that around 40 family members were at the funeral. “Most of her grandchildren came … and we had so many guests that we had to sit in the hallway,” she said. “Our family really hoped there would be more people so the funeral could be more lively.” To So and her family, losing her grandmother felt like losing their home. “We all understood she would leave us one day, but it was too abrupt. It was not like if she had cancer or another illness and we would have been prepared,” she said. “I feel Por Por also could not bear to leave us. When her casket was on the way to the cremation furnace, the conveyor belt suddenly stopped, even after we pressed the button.” Adviser unafraid to speak his mind, even in face of death threats Behind a duckbill N95 mask, prowling the corridors of Hong Kong’s cramped buildings, Professor Yuen Kwok-yung looks more like a private investigator than the world-renowned microbiologist he is. As an adviser to the government on its Covid-19 response, the 65-year-old expert has spent much of the past two years visiting dozens of buildings and venues where Covid-19 outbreaks had occurred trying to find causes. So much, in fact, that images of Yuen at work have become the pandemic’s most iconic ones, lodged in the minds of many Hongkongers. Yuen, chair professor of infectious diseases at the University of Hong Kong, found that Hong Kong has the most number of vertical transmissions reported in the world, a condition almost unique to the city. Effectiveness of virus drugs ‘could be gauged within weeks’ with tests to begin Because housing in the land-scarce city is limited, many Hongkongers are crammed into congested living quarters, escalating chances of vertical transmission. What Yuen derived from his visits was not just a pattern of disease transmission, but a deep-seated systemic problem that has plagued Hong Kong for years – long before the coronavirus – living environments are simply too small. On a visit to a Shau Kei Wan residential building in February last year, it struck him that residents barely had space to move in their own flats, and how badly ventilated their dwellings were, calling it “a horrible situation”. Residents could not even open their windows because cockroaches and rats would crawl in. He said: “The lightwell was completely enclosed until the top. When you opened one of the windows, it was so foul-smelling and full of rubbish. “I can see why people always want to go out …[home] is only a place for sleeping, and seeing family members. It’s a bit inhumane that people have to live in such environments.” Hong Kong culls hamsters over Covid-19 fears, pet store customers in quarantine Yuen became more known to the public in 2003, when he helped discover the coronavirus behind the severe acute respiratory syndrome (Sars). Since then, he has been regarded as an authority on infectious diseases, often invited by officials to investigate various outbreaks big and small, from swine flu in 2009 to the outbreak of mucormycosis in Queen Mary Hospital in 2015, and now, the Covid-19 pandemic. Not just a microbiologist, he is seen as a sleuth out to expose unexplained outbreaks. Whether in his role as a government adviser or in his day-to-day public remarks on scientific matters, Yuen has persisted in speaking what he reckons is right, even when it is not always well-received. Certainly, he faces his share of brickbats. In January, he had supported culling some 2,000 hamsters and other small mammals. Some had tested positive for Covid-19 and were suspected to have transmitted the virus to humans, which eventually caused a cluster of over 80 infected people. The culling, done before the virus was confirmed to be from the rodents, drew fierce backlash from animal welfare groups. Yuen said that he had received death threats over the incident, as well as for his push for Covid-19 vaccination and a vaccine pass in public venues. “I received a lot of emails full of foul language … there were also unfounded accusations saying that I received money from vaccine companies and that’s why I pushed for vaccination,” he said. Though, he added, the threats ceased when the city’s Covid-related deaths skyrocketed to several thousands amid the fifth wave of infections. “We know that what we are doing and what we are saying is correct. So we just press on and continue to say it. I won’t stop saying it,” he said, admitting that it was at times difficult to be a government adviser when public trust in the authorities was not high. Over the past 25 years, Yuen and his colleagues had made numerous important scientific discoveries. They were among the first in the world to isolate the Sars-CoV-1 virus from the first Sars patients in 2003, and developed the diagnostic and treatment methods. As early as 2007, in a journal article, they published a warning that now seems like a harbinger of the Covid-19 pandemic. They had cautioned readers about the presence of coronaviruses similar to the one causing Sars among horseshoe bats, and that it, together with the culture of eating exotic mammals in southern China, was a “time bomb”. “The possibility of the re-emergence of Sars and other novel viruses from animals or laboratories … should not be ignored,” they wrote. Yuen’s disposition of forthright honesty is rooted in his love for Hong Kong, where he was born and raised. Having come from a poor family, he was fortunate to have scholarships that covered his education from primary school to university. Now, he feels indebted to give back. “I am very grateful to Hong Kong. I hope that before my retirement, I can do something good for Hong Kong.” Fifth wave takes toll on care home workers Shock and worry ran through the mind of care home worker Cheung Yuk-lin as a faint second line appeared on an elderly resident’s rapid antigen test. That moment was, for her, the “most unforgettable” of the pandemic. After all, her home Azure Elderly Care in Kwai Chung which houses 84 residents, had managed to weather successive waves of Covid-19 infections over the past two years. But they were no match for the city’s fifth wave. Hong Kong’s coronavirus outbreak peaked in early March, city leader confirms Overall, more than 780 homes for the elderly and 290 care facilities for the disabled have reported outbreaks amid this wave, with at least 52,775 residents affected. “We kept thinking: ‘How could it be possible?’ But we could not figure it out, and the outbreak at the centre had started,” she said. But she was not at all surprised when she herself tested positive for the coronavirus eight days after the outbreak at her centre in Kwai Chung. “It is unavoidable as we were working so closely with the residents … I thought that it would not be so bad even if I was infected,” she said. “I also lived alone, and my family reminded me to be careful.” Cheung was among the 12,800 care home staff infected with the coronavirus over the fifth wave. In early March, after a resident at her facility was infected, the outbreak swiftly spread among the rest, who live in single rooms or in ones of up to eight people. A total of 73 residents and 28 staff at Cheung’s care home were infected. As soon as she recovered, she had to fully return to her responsibilities tending to sick residents in her care home. Staff like her pull 12-hour shifts per day, regularly performing duties such as assisting residents with eating, bathing and changing diapers. “We have to wear PPE [personal protective equipment] and face shields all the time, I didn’t even want to go to the washroom at that time as it was time-consuming to take it on and off,” she said. “It was exhausting. I was also very stressed about being infected. But it was useless for me to be worried, we had to work no matter how.” Indeed, soaring infections across Hong Kong had aggravated the city’s long-standing shortage of care home staff, and strained the supply of beds at government isolation facilities. Patients were left outside public hospitals during the peak of the outbreak, with many waiting for hours in cold weather. Those who were moved indoors had to stay in corridors or even bathrooms until a bed was available. Covid fifth wave 21 times more deadly for unvaccinated elderly Hongkongers The shortage of hospital and quarantine beds had left residents falling sick inside care homes, many had dedicated teams of carers to avoid cross-infection on separate floors. Cheung, who has seven years of experience, admitted that she had thoughts of quitting the job at the peak of the outbreak, but decided to stay on after seeing that her colleagues were united in caring for the residents. Facing manpower shortages, the home also hired part-time workers, while some staff gave up their days off. Fifth wave shows us where mental health support is most needed Cheung tries to stay positive, saying she does not want to leave the residents unattended or send them to a quarantine centre, especially when she has taken care of them for so many years. “My colleagues were very supportive. For example, our dean and colleagues from the office would alleviate our burden by helping us to feed the residents. We are in the same boat and help each other out,” she said. Fear of catching the virus should not keep them from their vocation, she added. “If someone refused to work due to this reason, who would take care of these elderly? This is our job.” Cleaner happy to do his part in pandemic battle Fong Chi-keung, 42, spent most of the past two years being on call 24 hours a day to clean and disinfect premises affected by Covid-19 in Hong Kong. The cleaner cannot forget the day he received a call at midnight, made his way from his home in Shau Kei Wan to a commercial building in Central, where he and his colleagues spent about four hours disinfecting a 5,000 sq ft area, after someone working there had been infected. He got home at 5am, napped, and then was back at work at 8am. “The work was tough and high-risk, and I was worried about bringing the virus to my family at home,” he said. “But I felt obliged to stay at my post and do my best to make people feel safer.” Second boosters: what the studies tell us about the fourth Covid-19 jab Hong Kong’s frontline cleaning workers braved the risk of infection to keep the city clean and help reduce the spread of the coronavirus since the pandemic started in early 2020. Fong said he cleaned and disinfected 300 to 400 premises with Covid-19 infections over the past two years. To keep his family safe, he always packed a clean outfit to change into before returning home. Despite his best efforts, his wife, 39, and their three daughters tested positive in early March, at the height of the fifth wave. Fong’s company arranged for him to stay in a hotel room for more than a fortnight until his family recovered. Though anguished at being separated from them, he continued working. “It would have been selfish if I stayed home and got infected too, as that would have affected the work of our whole team,” he said. Then he fell ill with Covid-19 himself, testing positive on April 1, after his wife and daughters had recovered. He self-isolated at home before returning to work on April 9. Will the coronavirus continue to evolve after Omicron? Fong, a seasoned cleaner in the industry since 1997, said that aside from his usual work, he and 70 to 80 others received calls from property management companies, businesses and individuals to clean and disinfect premises where there were infections. He said it took up to four hours for two or three cleaners, all wearing heavy protective gear, to clean and disinfect all the public areas of a building, and they would be drenched in sweat by the time they finished. Sometimes, before they could take a break, another call would come in, and they would be off to the next assignment. Work flooded in during the fifth wave and he was cleaning up to eight premises a day. Despite the hard work and challenges, Fong said it was fulfilling to know he did his part in Hong Kong’s fight against the pandemic. “I felt happy whenever people nodded at me and thanked me for my work,” he said. Inventor answering Hong Kong’s call for masks A mask-making social enterprise in Hong Kong staffed by people with disabilities may not be sustainable. Denis Huen Yin-fan, 35, originally an inventor of a walking aid system targeting patients with Parkinson’s disease, ventured into manufacturing medical masks in 2020, after watching Hongkongers line up at pharmacies for hours in the cold to buy them. He started 852 Social Lab Limited to manufacture MasHker, after three months of preparation. He adopted a social enterprise business model by hiring people with physical or mental disabilities, and donating masks to those in need. “We started off as a technology company, and we were in touch with many elderly care homes and NGOs. They had a significant demand for masks but struggled to buy these due to a shortage,” he said. MasHker mainly sells single-use flat masks in multiple colours online. The products are Level 2 masks according to the three-tiered American Society for Testing and Materials (ASTM), with prices ranging from HK$128 (US$16) to HK$150 per box. ASTM Level 2 and 3 mask types provide 98 per cent efficiency, while Level 1 is at 95 per cent. Back then, Huen recalled that at its peak, his factory with 40 to 50 workers and three mask-making machines needed to operate 20 hours per day to meet demand. Each machine cost around HK$700,000 to HK$1 million in March 2020, but their value has fallen to only about HK$150,000 now. “We started everything from scratch. We had zero knowledge in mask-making. We hoped to help the city, so profit-making was not the only purpose. It got off to a good start, we attracted a lot of pre-orders and support,” he said. Yet the company also drew criticism when orders were delayed because of technical problems with all three of its machines that no technicians in the city were available to fix. The machines could not produce the amount of masks claimed by the supplier. Although the business is now back on track and masks have become a necessity, production at Huen’s factory has plummeted from 15 million to just 500,000 pieces a month. In 2021, just a year after Covid-19 first broke out, he had to cut 90 per cent of his staff and shorten his factory’s operating hours to eight per day. He blames the drop on an oversupply of similar masks, as well as fierce competition between local manufacturers and mainland retailers at both online and offline stores. There are an estimated 200 mask manufacturers in Hong Kong, with supply outstripping demand. Time for Hong Kong to drop its mask mandate What’s more, the cost for manufacturers who joined the industry at the initial stages of early 2020 was highest because of the huge demand for machines and raw materials, Huen said. Operating as a social enterprise also meant he had to accept lower productivity from disabled staff. “For latecomers, their production costs were much lower than ours. They could put more resources into renting a physical store or marketing and branding. But we had almost used up our capital by then. It was tough,” he said. “When we do not have strong financial sustainability, how can we commit to making a social impact?” Covid-19 rule requiring motorcyclists to wear a mask is overkill Huen admits he is pessimistic about current industry prospects, and has even contemplated winding up the business. “Even the fifth wave [of the pandemic] did not help demand, because residents were advised to wear fitted masks which our company does not offer,” he said. “The sales of our flat masks have dropped.” He added: “Consumers are price-sensitive, they need not worry about a mask shortage again, there are always options. They do not mind buying masks that are made in China. They are cheaper. It’s hard for us to mark up our price.” He frets about if or when the day comes in Hong Kong that people are no longer required to wear masks outdoors, asking: “What can we do?” Still, Huen refuses to let his efforts go to waste. Don’t blame mask-wearing Hongkongers for supply crunch He is now seeking to shift his focus from manufacturing to repositioning his brand and exporting masks to Southeast Asian countries, banking on the “made in Hong Kong” tag as an assurance of quality. Huen also hopes to cooperate with other local production lines instead and close down his factory. As another measure to move away from manufacturing, Huen is looking to open a physical shop to build up his brand, to be operated alongside his online one. He stressed the need to maintain financial sustainability to support his operations as a social enterprise and “deliver a social impact”. To enable his staff to continue drawing an income while serving a need, he said, the goal was not only to focus on manufacturing but also on how to run a business as a whole. “There are a lot of rivals in the market, why does the customer need to buy our product? We need to find our value.”