A healthcare worker administers a monkeypox vaccination at a clinic in Montreal, Quebec, Canada earlier this month. Photo: Reuters
A healthcare worker administers a monkeypox vaccination at a clinic in Montreal, Quebec, Canada earlier this month. Photo: Reuters
Monkeypox
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Hong Kong health experts propose 5 key groups, including animal care workers, be vaccinated against monkeypox before exposure

  • Mass vaccination not recommended for monkeypox, but those who are exposed to disease advised to be inoculated within four days of first contact, health experts say
  • Pre-exposure jab considered for five target groups, but should not be given within four weeks before or after a Covid-19 vaccine is administered

Nadia Lam
Nadia Lam

Updated: 9:38pm, 17 Jun, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A healthcare worker administers a monkeypox vaccination at a clinic in Montreal, Quebec, Canada earlier this month. Photo: Reuters
A healthcare worker administers a monkeypox vaccination at a clinic in Montreal, Quebec, Canada earlier this month. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE