Arrivals at Hong Kong International Airport wait to be transported to their quarantine hotels. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
‘I need a room’: overseas Hong Kong students struggling to book quarantine hotels for summer return to city
- Bulk of 66 quarantine hotels fully booked until end of July, while some hotels on new list of designated facilities only have availability from middle of August
- Students have been monitoring release of new hotels list, with one saying booking process for rooms is ‘exhausting’
