A sixth Covid-19 wave could hit Hong Kong in autumn, but with less impact, the city’s labour and welfare minister said on Saturday. Secretary for Labour and Welfare Law Chi-kwong made the forecast after law enforcers stepped up inspections at pubs on Friday night, uncovering operators and customers who had breached Covid-19 rules, including a new requirement for patrons to present proof of a negative rapid test result. Law warned the sixth wave could emerge in September, counting six months from March at the height of the fifth wave. A swathe of the population infected during this wave would have waning immunity by then. The government announced on Friday ramped-up coronavirus testing measures and revived plans to tackle potential outbreaks at care homes, with daily caseloads citywide rebounding to more than 1,000 since Wednesday. But Law expected the new wave would bring less negative impact to the city’s economic situation compared with February and March. “Although there is a slight rebound in recent infections, this is nothing to worry about,” he told a radio programme on Saturday. But he said the pandemic remained one of the important factors influencing economic performance. “Of course, there are a lot of variables, but we learned a tough lesson in the fifth wave. That’s why I believe we will be better prepared and will not repeat the situation we encountered in the fifth wave,” he said. Officials bolster Covid testing as cases top 1,000 for third day in Hong Kong Law said the drop in the unemployment rate to 5.1 per cent was better than the 5.2 per cent anticipated, while he struck a cautiously optimistic note on future economic prospects. “By looking at the figures, the drop in May is very significant. There is a difference of 0.9 percentage points between February and May,” he said. The jobless rate was down 0.3 percentage points in the rolling three-month period from March to May, after hitting a one-year high of 5.4 per cent in the period from February to April, according to provisional figures released by the Census and Statistics Department on Friday. The unemployment figure was 6 per cent in the same period from March to May last year. Law said he expected that the mark would plunge below 4 per cent by the end of the year, adding that Beijing’s policies and geopolitics could also play a role. Health authorities on Friday confirmed 1,014 local Covid-19 infections and 131 imported ones, pushing the daily tally to nearly double that of last week. Meanwhile, at least 36 operators and staff, as well as 33 patrons across 12 pubs were fined or issued with summons on Friday for breaching Covid-19 rules, according to police. The 16 male and 17 female customers, aged 20 to 49, were fined in Tsim Sha Tsui, Lan Kwai Fong and Tsuen Wan for violating regulations including failing to show their rapid antigen test (RAT) photo or “Leave Home Safe” app scanning record. At least four bars and one restaurant in Lan Kwai Fong were issued with summons and ordered to suspend business for seven and 14 days respectively as a result. Authorities ramped up inspection at bars following a new rule implemented on Thursday to require customers to show photos of a negative RAT result taken in the last 24 hours before entry to premises. Patrons who fail to comply with the rule may get a HK$5,000 fixed-penalty notice. Operators who are found to not have checked customers’ test results will be suspended for 14 days. Failure by managers of a business to comply with Covid-19 rules also entails a maximum fine of HK$50,000 and six months’ jail.