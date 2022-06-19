Chief Executive Carrie Lam says members of the business sector are losing patience with the city’s strict entry curbs. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
Chief Executive Carrie Lam says members of the business sector are losing patience with the city’s strict entry curbs. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
Hong Kong’s border control measures are not tenable, city should decide whether to fully reopen by end of year, Carrie Lam says

  • Lam says members of business sector are losing patience with city’s strict entry curbs
  • ‘If the city is still sticking to the existing border control measures in the coming half-year, or by the end of this year, I will be a bit worried,’ Lam says

Ezra Cheung and Edith Lin

Updated: 3:55pm, 19 Jun, 2022

