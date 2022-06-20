The Covid-19 pandemic left elderly Hongkonger Yip Yuk-sim a shell of the person she used to be. Often forgetful and constantly fatigued, Yip remained physically battered three months after catching Omicron during Hong Kong’s fifth wave of infections. She became quiet and withdrawn, until she found expressive arts therapy. “I thought I could die and dreaded being sent to Penny’s Bay for quarantine,” the 72-year-old said. But through art and crafts, Yip was able to find peace of mind. “I drew a house full of flowers and I felt very content and peaceful. My mind was not in a mess anymore,” she said. Yip’s experience with the virus is shared by other elderly residents, according to registered arts therapist Janet Li Wai-chong, the co-founder of the Hong Kong Expressive Arts Therapy Service Centre. “Many of them don’t want to talk about their pain and emotions, as it could bring back memories of a time they don’t want to revisit. Some don’t talk because of the stigma of the disease,” she said. Li said expressive arts therapy, a relatively new form of psychological treatment in the city, had helped many residents, including elderly ones suffering from the effects of long Covid, open up and come out of their shell. “They no longer fear talking about their experiences as all of them there were Covid-19 patients,” she said. Covid fifth wave 21 times more deadly for unvaccinated elderly Hongkongers Through a combination of visual arts, music, drama, dance and creative writing, the Hong Kong Expressive Arts Therapy Service Centre has helped close to 200 residents, including Covid-19 patients and their caretakers, heal emotional wounds related to the disease. The group has been running the therapy sessions from April to August in partnership with Chan Dang Social Services Foundation, Ho Cheung Shuk Yuen Charitable Foundation and Jing Yuan Charity Foundation. Anny Hui Siu-yin, director of the Aberdeen Kai-fong Welfare Association Services Centre, which has hosted some of the therapy sessions, also noted improvements among attendees. “During Covid-19, our services were disrupted … and some carers found care-taking to be like a cage fight during that time,” she said. “While traditional therapy may not be for everyone … this multifaceted approach allows the elderly to express their emotions and speak about their inner needs, and gives them a chance to develop their passions such as singing, or arts and crafts.” Law Pui-ha, 74, also experienced a change in herself after trying expressive arts therapy. An avid traveller before the pandemic, she said the therapy took her mind far afield and allowed her to imagine experiences beyond the tight borders of the city. Showing her drawings, Law said: “This is a boat that can take you to the most relaxed place with birds chirping on the trees. It was me longing for the day without Covid-19 when everyone can go out and have fun.” In another session, she made a mask using simple tools and materials. “The mouth here is smiling, but the eyes are open wide but sad,” she said. “This is how I feel when I tell others I am happy, but it actually belies the sadness I feel within.” For counsellor Li, the key to the treatment was not just the debriefing that happened after the activities, but also the activity itself which she described as a “process of healing and reconciliation”. It could be simple activities like waving the arms and legs as part of physical movement exercises, but Li told attendees to imagine themselves in the countryside or kayaking. “I don’t say things like ‘[the artwork] looks so beautiful’ as that also involves judging them. But I would encourage them to focus on and face up to their own feelings, and start mending them.” For elderly residents living alone or others suffering silently due to the pandemic, Li said it was important to engage in self-care. “Take some deep breaths or play a favourite song for yourself … it’s not about a specific method but finding a way that suits you best.”