Hong Kong’s public hospitals are able to cope with the recent surge in coronavirus cases, a health official has said, with the city’s daily caseload remaining in the four-digit range for the 11th day straight. Health officials on Saturday confirmed 1,794 new Covid-19 cases, comprising 1,680 local and 114 imported infections. No new coronavirus-related deaths were reported. The city’s coronavirus tally stood at 1,235,706 cases with 9,398 related fatalities. Hong Kong hotels raise rates for quarantine rooms as number of arrivals increases “The cases show that the number of infections is slowly rising, with no obvious downward trend,” said Dr Chuang Shuk-kwan of the Centre for Health Protection. “We will continue monitoring the situation.” According to Chuang, a total of seven residents and five employees at Fu Tai Elderly Home are confirmed to have contracted Covid-19. Among them, two staff members are possibly linked to a cluster at the Victoria Harbour Restaurant in Tuen Mun, having dined there on June 16. Chuang said two other homes for the elderly and three centres for the disabled each reported one Covid-19 case on Saturday, involving a total of three staff members and two residents. Three new infections reported on Saturday were linked to the cluster at the restaurant, which so far has a total of 40 confirmed cases, including 36 diners and four close contacts. Chuang said the source of transmission there was still unconfirmed. Meanwhile, Yuen Long Public Middle School Alumni Association Tang Ying Yip Primary School reported three cases, all from the same class of 20 pupils, who would have to suspend face-to-face lessons for a week, Chuang said. Dr Sara Ho Yuen-ha, the Hospital Authority’s chief manager of patient safety and risk management, said 190 confirmed Covid-19 patients were in isolation facilities, including 163 in North Lantau Hospital Hong Kong Infection Control Centre. “Overall, our existing manpower and facilities can cope with the number of confirmed patients,” she said, adding there was no need to set up new designated Covid-19 hospitals at the moment. Dr Lau Ka-hin, the authority’s chief manager in quality and standards, told a radio programme that although the number of hospital admissions related to Covid-19 had risen amid the recent surge in infections, most patients experienced mild symptoms and no signs had emerged of a sharp increase in severe cases. Non-Covid patients want public hospitals to allow regular check-ups again “If the number of patients rises in the future, we can increase the number of hospital beds available by several thousand in a few days. We also have the resources to increase the number of wards in North Lantau Hospital, as well as relaunch the field hospital in AsiaWorld-Expo in several days,” he said. If a public hospital accommodated a certain number of Covid-19 cases, perhaps 50 per cent of the city’s overall patients, it could be turned into a designated facility depending on bed supplies, Lau said. Additional reporting by Leung Pak-hei