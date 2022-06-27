Moderna is seeking regulatory approval from Hong Kong authorities to offer the city’s first Omicron-targeted Covid-19 vaccine and has promised to provide at least eight million doses to cover all residents from as early as the fourth quarter of this year. In an exclusive interview with the Post , Patrick Bergstedt, the American pharmaceutical company’s senior vice-president of commercial vaccines, said the discussions with the city’s government were at an advanced stage. He also said it was “definitely in the plans” of the company to share access to its messenger RNA (mRNA) technology and have clinical collaborations with local universities, as it prepared to open a regional office in the city. Bergstedt said he had been maintaining contact with Hong Kong officials for the past two years since the start of the Covid-19 vaccine developments, adding “we have recently intensified the conversations … once we have had the new data available”. Moderna’s Omicron-specific Covid-19 vaccine shows positive results The business chief, who is in Singapore on a tour of Asia, described the recent exchanges as “encouraging and positive”, but said the administration had not given any indication as to when the green light would be forthcoming. “But let me say this to the people of Hong Kong, if we get regulatory authorisation in the fourth quarter of this year, we could have supplies for Hong Kong … before the winter,” Bergstedt said, adding “we have enough supply to cover the eight million people in Hong Kong.” If the talks bear fruit, Moderna will become the third provider of Covid-19 vaccines in the city, after German firm BioNTech which also uses the mRNA technology for its shots, and Chinese drug maker Sinovac which uses the inactivated vaccine platform. Their first-generation vaccines based on the original coronavirus strain are used in Hong Kong. Moderna, which uses a single-dose regimen, last week posted its bivalent booster containing the genetic code of both the original strain and the Omicron BA.1 variant, showing a 5.4-fold increase in neutralising antibodies that fight against the emerging Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 variants compared to pre-booster levels. The results from a trial involving the use of a vaccine known as mRNA-1273.214 on about 800 participants, which have yet to be peer-reviewed, came after earlier data that showed an eightfold increase in antibodies against the original Omicron BA.1 strain, the variant that drove Hong Kong’s recent fifth Covid-19 wave. “This leads us to believe that based on the levels of neutralising antibodies which are much higher than the prototype vaccine, we would be able to provide better protection, broader protection, but also … more durable protection over time,” Bergstedt told the Post . “And obviously this is important, because people are tired of getting vaccinated – some people have now received four doses.” “The fact that the virus is changing, people should get the most up-to-date vaccine … And we hope that the regulatory authorities in Hong Kong will take a hard look at the data we are sharing with them, so that they can accelerate the regulatory authorisation for the Moderna vaccine for the residents of Hong Kong,” Bergstedt added. Bergstedt said the current recommendation was to take the Moderna booster about four months after the previous shot. He also said the firm would be applying for its vaccine to be eligible for children in Hong Kong as young as six months old, after the US Food and Drug Administration made the same authorisation earlier this month. Moderna says vaccine for ages under 6 ready for US review in June Both Moderna and its rival Pfizer, who have both undergone phase 2/3 clinical trials for their tweaked vaccines for Omicron, have urged authorities to speed up the approval process in line with their product release later this year. Moderna has said its updated vaccines would be available for public distribution by August. Last month, Chinese firm Sinopharm, which uses the inactivated vaccine technology, partnered with the University of Hong Kong and began its phase 2/3 clinical trials in the city for its Omicron-fighting vaccine, while Sinovac has also begun such trials locally. Government pandemic adviser Professor David Hui Shu-cheong said vaccine procurement was conducted by the Department of Health, and any ongoing discussions would be bound by confidentiality agreements. The Post has contacted the health department for comment. Professor Ivan Hung Fan-ngai, who is involved in the Sinopharm trial and chairs a government panel on vaccine effects, also said he could not comment on Moderna’s application, as full data in a final submission had not yet reached the government experts. In the interview, Bergstedt flagged Hong Kong’s economic stability, various academic centres of excellence, its respect for innovation and talent, and its reputation as a medical tourism hub where people “come for healthcare from all around the world” as reasons to prioritise the city for its vaccine deal. The US biotech group’s commerce head also said his group “definitely” had plans to conduct clinical trials in Hong Kong and stood ready to share access to its mRNA platform with local scientists. “We welcome scientific collaborations.” Bergstedt said Moderna encouraged the study of its mRNA technology for a range of infectious diseases and viruses of global concern. “Unfortunately, as you know, Asia has often been the first wave of countries for many infections, you saw that with Sars and Covid and many strains of influenza,” he said, referring to the outbreak of severe acute respiratory syndrome between 2002 and 2003. “I think it’s more important for us to understand what are the infectious diseases priorities of Hong Kong … is it dengue, is it influenza, is it Covid, is it Sars, that they are concerned about, and then we marry and align our priorities together.” Moderna to open Hong Kong office, hire a dozen staff to lead Asia growth Bergstedt also revealed Moderna had registered to be a legal entity in the city, and was in the process of recruiting a local general manager and “close to making a final selection” of a medical director. The Hong Kong and Macau office, when it opens in the near future, will target government officials, the public and private healthcare sectors, and engage medical universities in the city for areas of cooperation.