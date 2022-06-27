The number of coronavirus infections recorded in Hong Kong’s nursing homes has worsened, with health experts calling on unvaccinated elderly residents at such facilities to get inoculated as soon as possible. The call to boost the vaccination uptake on Monday came as Hong Kong recorded 1,873 new Covid-19 cases, comprising 1,719 local and 154 imported infections. No virus-related deaths were reported. The city’s overall coronavirus tally currently stands at 1,239,496 cases and 9,398 fatalities. Authorities on Monday also announced the extension of existing social-distancing measures from June 30 until July 13. The daily coronavirus caseload included six infections discovered at three care homes for the elderly, comprising four staff and two residents, while a further 34 people were listed as close contacts. Hong Kong hospitals experience uptick in Covid-related admissions Health officials previously reported on Sunday that three more cases were linked to a coronavirus cluster at the Fu Tai Elderly Home, bringing the total to 15, while five infections were discovered at two other care facilities. Authorities had suspected that two employees at the Fu Tai Elderly Home had contracted Omicron subvariant BA.2.12.1 and were the source of the cluster. Secretary for the Civil Service Patrick Nip Tak-kuen had earlier revealed that the first- and second-dose vaccination rates for residents at care homes had exceeded 90 and 80 per cent, respectively, while about 30 per cent of facility residents had received their third injection. University of Hong Kong microbiologist Dr Ho Pak-leung said unlike the peak of the fifth wave of the pandemic in March, most care home residents were safe from serious symptoms and deaths caused by the virus. “With oral antiviral drugs available in the city, if the residents, who have been double-vaccinated, are infected, the number of serious symptoms and deaths will not be as high as that of February and March,” he told a radio programme. Ho advised authorities to continue efforts to persuade family members of unvaccinated residents at care homes to get their relatives inoculated in preparation for a potential surge in infections. Respiratory medicine specialist Dr Leung Chi-chiu said Hong Kong did not need to copy Macau’s strict approach of enforcing universal testing at sites such as care homes. “Hong Kong is well in advance in the transition from the pandemic to the endemic stage in comparison to Macau or the mainland,” he said, explaining that the city had acquired a higher natural immunity from the recent mass infections during the fifth wave. “It is easier for us to strengthen our herd immunity through wider vaccination coverage at both extremes of age in our young and old.” At the AsiaWorld-Expo quarantine centre for care home residents who are classified as close contacts, 389 of 640 beds were occupied as of Sunday. Essential workers in Hong Kong still not paid Covid-19 emergency support cash Grace Li Fai, a member of the government’s elderly commission, questioned whether it was safe to send those in need of life-support equipment to the AsiaWorld-Expo for quarantine. She said that while it was reasonable to send the elderly to the centre for quarantine when the protective barrier at care homes was low, authorities might need to reconsider whether the approach was still applicable. “But now, the staff are 100 per cent vaccinated. Should we still adhere to this one-size-fits-all method?” she told a radio programme. Li urged health officials to give elderly homes clear guidelines for the situation instead of “exhausting” both residents and staff.