BioNTech hopes to sell Covid-19 vaccine targeting Omicron to Hong Kong. Photo: dpa
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

BioNTech can provide Covid-19 vaccine targeting Omicron to Hong Kong as early as the third quarter of the year if approved

  • According to clinical trial data, those who received two and three first-generation jabs should receive an extra dose of the second-generation booster
  • US pharmaceutical giant Moderna also wants to sell 8 million doses of strain-specific vaccine to city

Sammy Heung
Updated: 3:28pm, 28 Jun, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
