BioNTech hopes to sell Covid-19 vaccine targeting Omicron to Hong Kong. Photo: dpa
BioNTech can provide Covid-19 vaccine targeting Omicron to Hong Kong as early as the third quarter of the year if approved
- According to clinical trial data, those who received two and three first-generation jabs should receive an extra dose of the second-generation booster
- US pharmaceutical giant Moderna also wants to sell 8 million doses of strain-specific vaccine to city
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
BioNTech hopes to sell Covid-19 vaccine targeting Omicron to Hong Kong. Photo: dpa