Coronavirus: Hong Kong business leader calls for quota boost in quarantine-free ‘Return2HK’ scheme in light of mainland China easing rules for arrivals
- Allen Shi of the Chinese Manufacturers’ Association of Hong Kong says he expects more residents to travel to mainland China as a result of Beijing relaxing its policy
- He says the daily quota should be increased from 3,000 to 5,000 for those returning via Shenzhen Bay Port
