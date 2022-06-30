Hong Kong is expecting stormy weather over the weekend. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Hong Kong is expecting stormy weather over the weekend. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
No 3 typhoon warning signal looms for Hong Kong on Thursday night as storm Chaba nears, with Xi Jinping expected to be in city by afternoon for 25th anniversary of handover

  • Observatory says winds set to strengthen by evening, with No 1 signal already in force
  • Tropical depression expected to remain at a distance of more than 500km from city during the day

Rachel Yeo

Updated: 10:40am, 30 Jun, 2022

