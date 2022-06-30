Professor Ivan Hung, a top infectious disease expert and convenor of a government vaccine committee. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Coronavirus outbreak in Hong Kong shifting from pandemic to endemic says government health adviser
- Professor Ivan Hung, a top infectious disease expert, says Hong Kong has fulfilled necessary criteria for the city to transition from pandemic to endemic
- Criteria include high prevalence of Omicron cases resulting in mild symptoms, growth of hybrid immunity through high infection and inoculation rates
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
Professor Ivan Hung, a top infectious disease expert and convenor of a government vaccine committee. Photo: Xiaomei Chen