Professor Ivan Hung, a top infectious disease expert and convenor of a government vaccine committee. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Coronavirus outbreak in Hong Kong shifting from pandemic to endemic says government health adviser

  • Professor Ivan Hung, a top infectious disease expert, says Hong Kong has fulfilled necessary criteria for the city to transition from pandemic to endemic
  • Criteria include high prevalence of Omicron cases resulting in mild symptoms, growth of hybrid immunity through high infection and inoculation rates

Sammy HeungRachel Yeo
Updated: 4:39pm, 30 Jun, 2022

