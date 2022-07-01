Hong Kong does not need to be too worried about a rise in Covid-19 cases, according to health expert Professor David Hui. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Coronavirus: Hong Kong health experts advise against stricter social-distancing rules despite rise in cases with Omicron subvariants; city logs 2,318 infections

  • Increase in BA.4 and BA.5 infections is largely to do with more imported caseloads, says government pandemic adviser David Hui
  • Dr Joseph Tsang of Medical Association says cases with Omicron subvariants could rise, urges government to help boost vaccination rates in children, homes for elderly

Victor Ting

Updated: 4:40pm, 1 Jul, 2022

