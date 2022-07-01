Hong Kong does not need to be too worried about a rise in Covid-19 cases, according to health expert Professor David Hui. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Coronavirus: Hong Kong health experts advise against stricter social-distancing rules despite rise in cases with Omicron subvariants; city logs 2,318 infections
- Increase in BA.4 and BA.5 infections is largely to do with more imported caseloads, says government pandemic adviser David Hui
- Dr Joseph Tsang of Medical Association says cases with Omicron subvariants could rise, urges government to help boost vaccination rates in children, homes for elderly
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
Hong Kong does not need to be too worried about a rise in Covid-19 cases, according to health expert Professor David Hui. Photo: Xiaomei Chen