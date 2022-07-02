Health officials have reported more than 2,200 Covid-19 cases in Hong Kong, even as stormy weather caused by approaching Typhoon Chaba forced testing centres to close, while neighbouring Macau confirmed dozens of new infections despite imposing tough social-distancing rules and universal screening. Hong Kong on Saturday confirmed 2,227 infections, of which 143 were imported, down slightly from the total of 2,318 cases reported on Friday. The city’s coronavirus total stands at 1,250,088 infections, with 9,405 related deaths after three more were announced. The number of cases involving the more transmissible BA.4 and BA.5 Omicron subvariants has risen sharply this week, going from nine in total on Monday to 36 on Friday, although most health experts say the strains do not cause more severe illness than the original virus and have advised against tightening social-distancing rules for now. Engineering vessel in Hong Kong waters snaps in 2, rescue operation under way Of Saturday’s cases, two involved the BA.5 strain, taking the total recorded in the city to 75, while the overall number of infections of the BA.4 variant remains at 35. Across the Pearl River Delta, Macau confirmed 56 Covid-19 cases, taking the total since an outbreak emerged on June 18 to 694. This came despite the city enforcing tough universal screening, which included invalidating the health code of anyone who failed to take a test before a deadline, leaving them unable to enter most premises. Coronavirus outbreak in Hong Kong ‘shifting from pandemic to endemic’ Macau has shut down most entertainment venues, such as cinemas, gyms and karaoke bars, and banned dine-in at restaurants.