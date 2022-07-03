The engineering vessel had snapped in two under foul weather on Saturday. Photo: Handout
Chances of survival for 27 missing crew members of typhoon-hit vessel ‘very slim’, Hong Kong rescue authorities admit on day 2 of search

  • The workers are among a 30-strong crew on an engineering vessel that was on Saturday battered by fierce waves as Typhoon Chaba raged
  • Government Flying Service rescued three from the mainland wreck, but hopes of finding the others fading by the day

Rachel Yeo
Updated: 5:15pm, 3 Jul, 2022

