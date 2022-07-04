Chinese pharmaceutical firm Sinopharm’s anti-Omicron vaccine is likely to be available in Hong Kong in December, a health expert has revealed, meaning residents could have three new jabs to choose from by the end of the year if they all receive official approval. The announcement on Monday came as Hong Kong reported 1,841 new coronavirus cases, of which 196 were imported, and no additional related deaths. The city’s coronavirus tally currently stands at 1,253,757 cases, with 9,405 fatalities. Professor Ivan Hung Fan-ngai, head of the University of Hong Kong’s infectious diseases division and lead researcher for Sinopharm’s vaccine project, meanwhile, said clinical trials for the Omicron-targeting jab were going well. The firm, which is working in collaboration with the university, started the penultimate phase of trials for its vaccine in May. “We have recruited 1,300 people and more than 600 of them have received one or two doses of the [Sinopharm] vaccine. The overall progress has been good,” he told a radio programme. He added that the study would recruit 1,800 participants in total, with the vaccine expected to be completed by the end of August. “We hope to release the preliminary data in mid or late September. If everything is smooth and the vaccine is safe and effective, we wish to apply for registration in November and make it available for the public in December.” If clinical trials are successful, Sinopharm could be the third company to provide Hong Kong with an Omicron-specific vaccine by the end of the year. Pharmaceutical firms BioNTech and the United States-based Moderna had previously said they would be able to provide their own Omicron-targeting vaccines as early as the third and fourth quarter of this year respectively if approved by authorities. Moderna earlier told the Post that it was interested in selling 8 million doses of its new jab to the city and was in advanced discussions with the government. The new vaccines, which will either contain the genetic code of both the Covid-19 original strain and the Omicron BA.1 variant or just the latter, will be part of the second generation of coronavirus jabs. Hong Kong lawmaker tests positive for Covid after posing for photo with Xi Jinping In Hong Kong, the first-generation Covid-19 shots, which are based on the original coronavirus strain, are supplied by BioNTech and Chinese drug maker Sinovac. Hung said Sinopharm’s second-generation vaccine had been “very safe” with no serious side effects. “Of course, there will be side effects, which are similar to those of Sinovac’s inactivated vaccine, including headaches, sore arms or fatigue. A small number of people may develop a fever,” he said. “For those people who have received two or three doses of BioNTech or Sinovac, we have not seen any problems with them receiving the Sinopharm vaccine.” Both Sinovac and Sinopharm jabs were developed using the inactivated vaccine platform, while BioNTech and Moderna jabs use messenger RNA (mRNA) technology to generate immune cells. Hong Kong reports 2,227 infections even as bad weather closes testing centres According to the Department of Health, the secretary for food and health could authorise a coronavirus jab for emergency use after taking into account advice from the government’s Advisory Panel on Covid-19 Vaccines about its safety, efficacy and quality. As of Sunday, the number of residents who had received their first vaccine dose accounted for 92.7 per cent of the city’s population aged three or above, with those who had taken their second jab standing at 88.7 per cent. Among residents aged over 12, 66.4 per cent had received their third vaccine dose, while 1656,072 people had taken their fourth jab. Hung also said that, while Omicron BA.2 was the dominant strain in Hong Kong, he believed the BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants could become the main types of the virus in the city, adding there was no need for the public to be concerned. “Four million or more people have been infected with BA.2 in the fifth wave of the pandemic. Studies showed that the immunity provided by BA.2 infections is strong enough to fight against BA.4 or BA.5,” he said. “In addition to the high proportion of vaccination, a hybrid immunity and a natural immunity barrier has been created, which is very effective in preventing outbreaks of BA.4 and BA.5.” He added that the two strains had proved to be more transmissive but their “lethality” was similar to that of influenza. Health officials reported a total of 35 and 75 cases of the BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants, respectively, as of Sunday, while a total of 28 suspected cases involving the two strains were recorded on Friday and Saturday.