Hong Kong authorities are proposing to introduce a universal ban on feeding wild animals and increase the penalty for offenders, saying the move will more effectively address an infestation of boars in the city. The proposal comes a week before a Legislative Council environmental affairs panel meeting next Monday, which will discuss new measures to manage wild pigs in the city to safeguard public safety and maintain hygiene. The ban covering the whole of Hong Kong is an amendment to the current Wild Animals Protection Ordinance, which prohibits feeding monkeys and other wild animals in designated areas, mostly country parks. In a paper submitted to Legco on Tuesday, the Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department described wild boar feeding as the “main cause” of nuisance to the public in recent years. “In order to raise public awareness in this regard and increase the deterrent effect, we consider it necessary to amend the ordinance to strengthen the curbing of feeding activities,” the department said. “In view of the possibility of feeders shifting feeding sites and the difficulty in enforcement, it is considered more appropriate to expand the feeding ban area to the whole territory of Hong Kong.” Authorities would concentrate resources for enforcement work in locations that were “most seriously impacted by wild pig nuisance and areas nearby”, it added. 2 Hongkongers attacked by wild boar while hiking in country park To strengthen deterrence, the government proposed to increase the maximum penalty for wild animal feeders 10-fold to HK$100,000 with a year’s imprisonment, up from the current HK$10,000. The government also proposed a HK$5,000 fixed penalty for illegal wild animal feeding, which it said was the highest among all the current fixed penalties related to contamination in public places. The proposed ban came after the department last November began culling wild boars found straying into urban areas, despite widespread condemnation of an approach that environmentalists called despicable and cruel. Law enforcement had captured and euthanised more than 110 wild boars between last November and June this year, official statistics show.