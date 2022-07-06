Hong Kong won’t return to its toughest Covid-19 rules for arrivals, John Lee has said. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
Coronavirus: Hong Kong will not return to toughest control rules for arrivals, John Lee says, while also expressing hope to meet Beijing ‘halfway’ on border reopening; 2,815 cases logged
- Chief executive vows to look into minimising inconvenience for arrivals and reducing seven-day hotel quarantine
- City leader raises proposals in first question and answer session with lawmakers
