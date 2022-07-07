Hong Kong has recorded more than 3,000 new coronavirus infections, the highest daily figure since April 5, as authorities revealed plans to allow more people to travel to mainland China through a special corridor to Shenzhen. Health officials on Thursday reported 3,028 Covid-19 cases, 172 of which were imported, and one virus-related death. The city’s overall coronavirus tally currently stands at 1,261,868 cases, with 9,407 fatalities. Hong Kong to suspend flight ban mechanism from Thursday Authorities on Wednesday night revealed a special corridor that would open up more quarantine hotel slots for some travellers entering Shenzhen from Hong Kong, with targeted groups not subject to an earlier quota. Eight new groups, including mainland students from overseas entering Shenzhen via Hong Kong, and seniors aged 70 or above, are now allowed to cross the border through a “care corridor”, without affecting the daily quota of 2,000 quarantine units for Hongkongers crossing the border. It is still unclear how many hotel rooms have been set aside for the new pathway. Mainland authorities also announced stepped-up efforts to refine the hotel booking system – such as a firewall limiting the frequency of clicks and number of users who log in with the same IP address – to deter scalpers who resell slots at a profit. According to a source, Hong Kong’s new health minister Professor Lo Chung-mau is working with Shenzhen authorities on the latest arrangements. “He is working step by step towards providing greater convenience for cross-border travel, even though quarantine-free travel cannot be immediately achieved,” the source said. The other groups who can use the special corridor include: children aged 14 or under without a guardian in Hong Kong; pregnant women and their companions; people with underlying or severe illnesses who are not suitable for centralised isolation; immediate family members of those who are in critical condition or who have died recently; people who need to attend court hearings and those who need to take important exams. Hong Kong ‘won’t return to toughest Covid rules for arrivals’: John Lee The mainland last week announced the biggest change to entry rules since it closed its borders in March 2020, cutting quarantine time for overseas arrivals, including those from Hong Kong, from 10 days to seven at a government-run centre. Arrivals will also undergo three days of home isolation instead of the previous seven days. Amid the high demand for isolation spaces among overseas arrivals – notably students returning for the summer holiday – mainland authorities have increased the daily quota of 1,300 quarantine hotel rooms in Shenzhen to 2,000. Lo earlier expressed hope that more families and couples separated by the city’s border with the mainland could be reunited next month for the Chinese Valentine’s Day on August 4, provided the number of local Covid-19 infections could be reduced. For overseas arrivals in Hong Kong, Lo is also said to be formulating options, including shortening the quarantine period, for John Lee Ka-chiu, the city’s leader, to consider. The number of people a day who entered the mainland through the Shenzhen Bay control point over the past week ranged from 1,113 to 1,548, the Immigration Department said. Legislator Bill Tang Ka-piu, of the Federation of Trade Unions, said setting up the corridor proved that mutual trust between the mainland and Hong Kong authorities existed. He said the mainland had always provided help to those with special needs, such as allowing people who were unsuitable for centralised isolation to quarantine at home. “I would say this is a good sign … since mainland authorities have maintained such measures despite no downward trend in the daily infections in Hong Kong,” he said. Covid-breach charges dropped against 3 Hong Kong Scout Association chiefs Allen Shi Lop-tak, president of the Chinese Manufacturer’s Association of Hong Kong, said the measure was more “reasonable and humanised”, adding that he hoped people with urgent business needs could also be included in the eight groups. He also urged the government to allow quarantine-free business travel, provided participants were inoculated with at least three doses of a Covid-19 vaccine, returned on the same day as they departed and adopted point-to-point travel.