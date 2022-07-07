HIV viruses infecting T-lymphocytes, computer illustration. Five sex workers in Hong Kong have contracted HIV in the past 10 months.
HIV viruses infecting T-lymphocytes, computer illustration. Five sex workers in Hong Kong have contracted HIV in the past 10 months.
5 Hong Kong sex workers contract HIV in past 10 months, concerned health officials investigate if clients have been infected too

  • Infections are uncommon in women sex workers, says head of public health services branch of the Centre for Health protection
  • Preliminary findings suggested that the women were infected locally through ‘high-risk heterosexual contacts with unprotected sex’

Sammy Heung
Updated: 6:15pm, 7 Jul, 2022

