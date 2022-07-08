Outbound travellers wait to be screened for Covid-19 at the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge. Photo: Felix Wong
Coronavirus: Hong Kong proposes closed-loop border reopening with mainland China, under which residents quarantine locally before crossing over; 2,945 cases logged

  • New health minister Lo Chung-mau also says he will not rule out home quarantine for overseas arrivals, but only if this is supported by evidence
  • He says prediction that city’s daily Covid caseload could top 6,000 in two weeks is ‘reasonable’ and will mark a ‘rebound in fifth wave’

Victor Ting

Updated: 4:54pm, 8 Jul, 2022

