Scientists from Hong Kong’s Kadoorie Farm and Botanic Garden hoped they were on the brink of saving the nation’s last group of seven river terns spotted in 2019, but now they are unsure of the birds’ fate. Because of travel restrictions brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic, they have not been able to visit western Yunnan province for more than two years to check on the vulnerable bird population. Their work tracking and attempting to save a dozen other rare animals such as gibbons, gaur and mouse deer in remote areas including Xishuangbanna and the Gaoligong Mountains in Yunnan also had to stop. “It is like watching a baby grow. I saw some species taking their first steps towards recovery, but suddenly, I no longer can do that,” said Bosco Chan Pui-lok, head of the Kadoorie Conservation China department. Strict travel restrictions since the pandemic have put a damper on scientific research and academic exchanges between Hong Kong and mainland China. Before the pandemic, Chan spent a third of the year on the mainland. He said his 10-member team could no longer afford to go to their research sites, as the mainland required visitors to quarantine for weeks. They have not been to the mainland since their last trip to Hainan in January 2020 to meet officials there. Also, outsiders remain barred from some protection sites in Xishuangbanna. Of six public universities approached by the Post , four said the pandemic disrupted their scientific exchanges with the mainland. Chinese University, Baptist University and Metropolitan University have suspended visits since 2020, affecting dozens of scientists. Five scientists told the Post their research had been discontinued. Three said they could only produce journal articles from data garnered before the pandemic. Chinese University of Hong Kong to set up academic centre in Shanghai district Hong Kong’s English-medium system has long been regarded as an advantage in attracting international talent to the city’s institutions of higher learning, creating what scholars have called a window of opportunity to bridge academic communications between China and the West. Although the economic boom over the border over the past decades has enabled more mainlanders to study abroad, city academics have argued that Hong Kong can retain its position as a convergence point for knowledge exchanges as geopolitical tensions intensify. However, they feared that ongoing border controls could close that window of opportunity. Jenny Li Chun-chau, head of Baptist University’s mainland development office, said: “The pandemic has had a huge impact on the university’s academic exchanges.” Research workshops on subjects ranging from traditional Chinese medicine to life sciences and information engineering had stagnated as a result of the travel restrictions, she added. “The purpose of academic exchanges is to increase mutual understanding of academic research between two places, whether it is mainland academics coming to Hong Kong for seminars, or our professors going to the mainland,” she said. Four years ago, Chinese President Xi Jinping envisaged Hong Kong as a global hub for innovation and technology as part of Beijing’s ambitious Greater Bay Area vision of an economic powerhouse connecting Hong Kong, Macau and nine Guangdong cities. Last year, Beijing’s support for Hong Kong was reaffirmed in the 14th five-year plan for the nation, and Xi reiterated his vision during his visit to the Hong Kong Science Park on June 30. Hong Kong ‘should fill tech void in China in bid to be country’s global I&T hub’ For now, the city’s experts said, pandemic restrictions remained a hurdle. Cecilia Willy Cheon, an honorary professor at the University of Hong Kong – Shenzhen Hospital, said her plans to provide hands-on coaching programmes for postgraduate students from the mainland had been affected since she returned to Hong Kong in early 2020. She has not been able to embark on new projects with her postgraduate students in Shenzhen, despite it being just an hour away. No mainland doctor has come to Hong Kong for clinical attachment either, said Cheon, who is president of the Hong Kong Urogynaecology Association. She was also concerned about plans to encourage medical researchers in her programme to try creating inventions from scratch. Without opportunities to exchange views face to face, they have only been able to modify existing surgical apparatus. “Possible breakthroughs in surgical technology have stopped,” she said. “De novo designs – the ability to go from nothing to something – are important.” Agricultural biotech Professor Lam Hon-ming, from Chinese University, was anxious to resume his research and meet mainland intellectuals and farmers, a source of funds and land for experiments. His research has included studies on salt-tolerant soybeans in the inland province of Gansu. “Agricultural studies take time and land. Farmlands are scarce in Hong Kong and its science community cannot survive on their own if they are not geared towards the mainland and other places,” he said. He was also concerned that younger scientists unable to travel were missing out on opportunities to connect and collaborate. “They have lost their golden period to make friends with overseas counterparts that may be conducive to the rest of their careers,” he said. With no sign of travel restrictions easing on the mainland, Lam and his colleagues remained anxious. “Technology waits for no man. Time is valuable. When the chance is gone, it is gone for good,” he said.