Overseas arrivals in Hong Kong could be spared hotel quarantine if they undergo daily nucleic tests for Covid-19 with the results delivered in under eight hours, a top health expert has said. Professor Ivan Hung Fan-ngai, chief of the infectious diseases division of the University of Hong Kong (HKU), said on Saturday that enhanced efficiency of the polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test could first enable a “3+4” arrangement, comprising three days of hotel quarantine and four days of home isolation with regular tests. “If the situation is stable, then daily PCR testing for seven days in a row could replace the quarantine arrangement,” Hung said after a radio programme, adding that this hinged on testing efficiency. Fully vaccinated travellers from overseas currently need to stay at designated quarantine hotels for seven days and undergo four PCR tests in the first two weeks of their arrival, as well as take daily rapid antigen tests while in isolation. “The preciseness of using the PCR testing and the efficiency is very important, meaning that if we could perhaps complete the testing as well as the report ... instead of 24 hours, if we could do it within eight hours or even four hours … that would definitely prevent the infected individual from going [into] the community. That would be very important in terms of controlling or containing the current wave of Covid,” Hung said. Should Hong Kong be concerned about global rise in Omicron subvariants? Health secretary Lo Chung-mau on Friday revealed details of how PCR testing could play a part in achieving a “dynamic-zero” strategy and easing quarantine curbs. The new minister said to ensure precise screening and isolation of uninfected individuals, authorities aimed to improve capacity, quality, speed, convenience and affordability of PCR testing. Lo also revealed he would consider all options for quarantine arrangements. Authorities increased the city’s daily PCR testing capacity to up to 80,000 this month from about 60,000 in June, while requiring all contractors to deliver results within 24 hours. Despite the recent surge in daily caseloads, Hung said there was no need to change existing social-distancing measures unless the number of patients with severe conditions and deaths increased. “Although the number of infections has been rising, with the number of people in hospital doubled compared with the start of June, the figures for those with severe conditions and deaths have remained stable, which has not put huge pressure on the medical system,” he said. Hung added that second-generation vaccines could be available by the end of the year. The expert said he expected that Omicron subvariant BA.5 would gradually become the primary strain in Hong Kong, adding that it was more transmissive and carried a similar “destructive” power to the current dominant BA.2 type. Hung said those who had caught BA.2 could still be reinfected with BA.5, but as Hong Kong had already formed “hybrid immunity” from both vaccinations and infections, he believed reinfection would only lead to mild or asymptomatic conditions in most cases. Hong Kong proposes local quarantine for those going to mainland The number of BA.4 and BA.5 cases have been rising across the world, with the latter replacing other dominant strains in many places. The proportion of BA.4 and BA.5 cases now account for nearly 1 per cent of Hong Kong’s overall daily infections, according to health authorities. Hong Kong recorded 2,945 Covid-19 cases on Friday, with 197 imports. The tally was slightly down from Thursday’s 3,028 cases, the highest since April 5, which had sparked a warning from health officials that daily infections could double to 6,000 in two weeks. The city’s overall coronavirus tally stood at 1,264,813, with 9,410 related deaths.